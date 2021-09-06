Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Vontier comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.80% of Vontier worth $98,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $6,279,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,088. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

