W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.20.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

