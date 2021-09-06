Waldencast Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Waldencast Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WALDU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Waldencast Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.12 on Monday. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

