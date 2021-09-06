WandX (WAND) Reaches Market Cap of $100,228.83

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, WandX has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $100,228.83 and approximately $702.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

About WandX

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

