Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

