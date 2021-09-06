Warwick Grigor Acquires 200,000 Shares of First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) insider Warwick Grigor purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

First Graphene Company Profile

First Graphene Limited manufactures and sells a range of graphene nanoplatelet products under the PureGRAPH brand name in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company also develops and sells VFD, TTF, and other 2D devices and materials. Its products are used in the composite, elastomer, fire retardancy, concrete, textile, and energy storage applications.

