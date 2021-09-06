Waste Management (LON:WM) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Waste Management (LON:WM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WM. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Waste Management to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Waste Management to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

