Waste Management (LON:WM) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Waste Management (LON:WM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WM. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Waste Management to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Waste Management to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).
Waste Management Company Profile
