WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 124.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $144.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

