WealthShield Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 283.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,589.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,459.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

