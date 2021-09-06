WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 769.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sasol alerts:

NYSE SSL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.