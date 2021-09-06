WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $310.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

