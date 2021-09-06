Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

