Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 129.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.