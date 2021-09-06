Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.39 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

