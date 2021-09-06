Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 13.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 89.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $280,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $59.92 on Monday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.