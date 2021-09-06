Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.