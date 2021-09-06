Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 76.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 165.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $324.00 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

