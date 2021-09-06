Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $4,548,183. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

