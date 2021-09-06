Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $276.65 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.64 and a twelve month high of $280.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $255.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

