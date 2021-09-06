Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 94.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 144.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period.

Shares of CAPE opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

