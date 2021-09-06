Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN stock opened at $313.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.31 and its 200-day moving average is $288.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

