Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

CMI opened at $238.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

