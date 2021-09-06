Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,677 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,887,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

