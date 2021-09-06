WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,564 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

LON:SMWH traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,511 ($19.74). 100,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,632.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,748.60.

In other WH Smith news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

