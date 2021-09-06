WhiteCoin Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $868.19 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00030993 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008827 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 939,617,950 coins and its circulating supply is 739,617,949 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

