Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

