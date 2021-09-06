Wilder World 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.77 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $135.31 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00135606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00791374 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,552,050 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

