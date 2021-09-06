William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average of $242.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

