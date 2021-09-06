Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an above average rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

WTFC opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

