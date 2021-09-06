Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.72. 484,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.26. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.