Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$17.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

