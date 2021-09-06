Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRWSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.77. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

