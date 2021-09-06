Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.32 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.89 or 0.00157790 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $137.33 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

