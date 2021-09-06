W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $2,094,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 169.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $469.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.