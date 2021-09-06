Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.