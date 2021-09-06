XinFin Network (XDC) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $7.79 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00766677 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,078,784 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,078,789 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

