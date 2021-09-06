XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 119,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

