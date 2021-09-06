XTRABYTES 1-Day Volume Tops $1,034.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $736,902.35 and approximately $1,034.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00060793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00087643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.