YOYOW (YOYOW) Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, YOYOW has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. YOYOW has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,050,513,192 coins and its circulating supply is 502,713,722 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

