Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AESE. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

AESE opened at $2.00 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.