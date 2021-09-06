Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

