Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post sales of $316.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.40 million and the highest is $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

