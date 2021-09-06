Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.12). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. 1,733,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,142. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

