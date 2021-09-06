Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,005. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

