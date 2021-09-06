Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Million

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $20.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $79.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $81.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.02 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $113.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $15,407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MannKind by 473.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MannKind by 158.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 2,004,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.