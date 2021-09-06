Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $799.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

