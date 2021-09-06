Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Announce $4.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the highest is $4.45. Amgen reported earnings of $4.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $20.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.37 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $240.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.