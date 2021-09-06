Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.95. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.