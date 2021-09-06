Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post sales of $328.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.80 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,422. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

