Zacks: Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $2.48 EPS

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

